MaryAnn M. Marlow
Green Bay - MaryAnn M. Marlow, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. She was born on February 25, 1927, in Lena, WI to Frank and Mildred (Hallett) Kowalczyk.
MaryAnn graduated from Lena High School, Class of 1945. She married Marvin L. Marlow on September 28, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 29, 1992.
Faith was very important to MaryAnn. She prayed her rosary every night. She loved spending time with family and was the ultimate caregiver to her family. MaryAnn was a world traveler with a zest for life and adventure. She loved baking, especially her world-famous brownies, reading, boating, time spent at The Pines in Door County, and playing with her grandbabies, which brought her great joy. She will be sadly missed by her friends and family who will carry her wonderful smile with them in their hearts.
MaryAnn is survived by her children, Kathy Marlow, Lori (Tom) Kust, and Jeff (Deb) Marlow; grandchildren, Theresa Hait, Julie (Shawn) Vitello, Melissa Rost, Lisa (Andy) Nooyen, Josh Kust (fiancée, Corina Battige), Jeff (Robin Thorrington) Kust, Dan (Elizabeth) Kust, Kevin (Nicole Arbes) Kust, Stephanie (Kevin) Yeager, Rick (Ashley) Kust, Eric Eisch (fiancée, Kelly Noonan), Ellen (Greg) Wells; great-grandchildren, Geila Hait, Ethan Vitello, Acesun Vitello, Jerry Nooyen, Lucas Nooyen, Olivia Kust, Layla Kust, Lennon Kust, Harlow Kust, River Kust, Emma Yeager, Logan Kust, Lydia Eisch, Aiden Eisch, Ashton Eisch, Tyler Eisch, Emma Wells, Abby Wells, Brady Wells; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her parents; her brother, Thomas Kowalczyk, sister-in-law, Joyce (Harold) Hallett.
Visitation will be at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray St., from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Saturday, January 18; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of NEW Perspectives, who thought of her as their grandma, for their genuine love and care given to MaryAnn. The family also extends their gratitude to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care given to MaryAnn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 3313 Packerland Dr., De Pere, WI 54115; www.alz.org/wi
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020