MaryAnn Wojcik
Pulaski - Celebration of Life
A Tribute to MaryAnn Wojcik
MaryAnn Wojcik, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep, with her loving husband by her side, on June 16, 2019. The daughter of Peter and Frances (Wisniewski) Nowak was born on February 2nd, 1936, in Pulaski, WI. She was a 1954 graduate of Pulaski High School. She married her high school sweetheart and the true love of her life, Richard Wojcik, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, on June 28th, 1958. The fun loving couple were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. They knew what true love really was and enjoyed 61 wonderful years of married life together.
MaryAnn was a woman of Faith and a true believer in Jesus Christ, our savior. She was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish, where she was baptized, received her First Communion, was married, and now will celebrate her life with a Mass of Christian Burial.
We always felt loved by her… she showed her love through her constant concern and helping hand. She truly enjoyed cooking for her family and will always be remembered for her homemade chicken soup, chili, delicious pies, and cookies. She was the most unselfish and giving person… feeding or helping anyone that crossed her path.
MaryAnn and Richard enjoyed their bountiful vegetable and flower gardens. Dad did the tilling and mom did the canning. Mom was 100% Polish and it showed in her gift of true grace on the dance floor. She taught Dad to dance and it was a joy to watch them Polka and Waltz together.
Her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were her life's greatest joy. She never missed remembering everyone's birthday, anniversary, or Holiday with cards, presents, and treats. She loved holding the little ones and spoiling the older ones with licorice and Tootsie pops.
Mom always had an inviting and warm home… offering great meals with caring conversation and laughter!
Her special place was on her front porch swing overlooking the lake. We can still hear her saying "come on in and sit down!"
During her quiet times she enjoyed reading novels… although mostly prayed… I am sure for all of us…
Mom deeply loved all of us so very much and we loved her the same… she will be forever missed.
MaryAnn is survived by her loving husband, Richard Wojcik and the three children God blessed them with: David (Terry) Wojcik, Jane (Andy) Basten, Kathy (Ned) Van Brunt.
Further blessed with seven grandchildren: Ryan (Betsy), Lucas (Melissa), Drew (Kelli) Basten, Blair (Cali) Basten, Brooke (Tate) Mc Millan, Abbey Van Brunt, Megan Van Brunt.
Eight Great-grandchildren: Henry, Griffin, Zella, Margot, Elle, Crew, Cain, and Hal.
Further survived by: One sister, Aurelia Nowak: One sister-in-law, Regina Nowak: two brothers-in-laws: Donald (Marinette) Wojcik and Al Schomberg: nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Esther (Peter) Karcz, Geraldine Schomberg, Art (Dorothy) Nowak and Bernie Nowak.
Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Maryann's Life at Assumption B.V.M. Church at 119 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski WI: Visitation from 8:00 AM till the start of her Christian Burial Mass to be celebrated at 10:00AM Saturday the 22nd of June, with Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Christian Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Andy Karcz and the medical professionals for their care and concern. We also, extend our appreciation to Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski and Marnocha Funeral Home for their spiritual comfort to our family.
When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019