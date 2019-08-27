|
Matthew Boettcher
Green Bay - Matthew J. Boettcher, 36, was called Home by his Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 24, 2019, after a year long battle with cancer. He was born in Green Bay on April 5, 1983, to Jim and Pam (Harris) Boettcher. Matthew graduated from Norte Dame Academy in 2001. On August 21, 2009, Matthew married Sarah Hollenbeck at Our Saviour Lutheran Church. He later attended NWTC where he was a member of Phi Theta Kappa, Intervarsity and assisted his fellow students as a tutor. In 2015, Matthew received an associate degree in IT-Web Development and Design Specialist. He was a faithful member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and was active in Men's Bible Study and The King's Men Evening Bible Study.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Sarah; 5 children, three by their marriage, Cherry, Hurley and Penelope Boettcher, and a special niece and nephew in their care, Colin and Kailey Hollenbeck; siblings, Andrew (Mindy) Boettcher and Sarah Boettcher; nieces and nephews, Molly, Megan and Macie Boettcher, Benjamin and Aaron Bailey; and many other amazing aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Matthew is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Rita Boettcher and Thomas and Jacqueline Harris.
Visitation will be at Our Saviour Lutheran, 120 S. Henry St., from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Visitation will continue Friday, August 30, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Church with Rev. David Hatch officiating the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Hubert Cemetery in Sugar Bush. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Matthew's family would like to thank his Church family at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, including Pastor Hatch and Pastor ROS, and his Trinity Lutheran School family for their incredible care and support during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019