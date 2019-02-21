Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
First United Presbyterian Church
605 N. Webster Ave,
De Pere, WI
View Map
Service
Following Services
First United Presbyterian Church,
605 N. Webster Ave
De Pere, WI
View Map
Matthew (Matt) De Cleene

De Pere - Matthew (Matt) N. De Cleene, age 56, formerly of De Pere passed away at his home in Woodstock, GA after a long illness on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. The son of the late Harold (Stub) and LaVerne (Patzke) De Cleene born March 5, 1962 in Green Bay. He graduated from De Pere High School and NWTC. He was the owner of Southern Model Inc. of Kennesaw, GA.

Model building was Matt's passion and he was very proud of his business and his many accomplishments. (He did models for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves, Miami Dolphins, Kia, Merrill Lynch, Duke University, Mayo Clinic, Coca Cola and many more.) Matt was also a big Packer fan.

Survivors include his siblings: Linda (Denny) McCormack, Jeff (Jan) De Cleene, Mark De Cleene, Debbie (Kent) Johnson; Sister-in-law,Nancy De Cleene; Nieces/Nephews: Shelly (Jerry) Shown, Shannon (John) LeClair, Somer De Cleene (Nate), Chase De Cleene, Amber (Paul) Conway, Logan (Kelley) De Cleene, Saige (Logan) Bourdon, Jeremiah (Jessica) Johnson, Josh (Samantha) Johnson, Jake Johnson; great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in Death by his parents: LaVerne and Harold (Stub); a brother, Norbert (Nubs) and sister, Renee.

Matt was a great brother, uncle, and friend and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Family and friends may visit at First United Presbyterian Church, 605 N. Webster Ave, De Pere, on Saturday, February 23, from 2:00pm until the time of service at 3:30pm. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.cotterfuneralhome.com

The family respectfully requests flowers not be sent.

Special thank you to Matt's Georgia friends for all their help during Matt's illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
