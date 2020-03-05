|
Matthew "Matt" Hanson
Fort Collins, CO - Matthew "Matt" Hanson, 33, Fort Collins, CO; formerly of Green Bay, passed away due to a plane crash on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1986, in Green Bay to Dean and Mary (Loew) Hanson.
Matt was a 2004 graduate of Bay Port High School and graduated in 2008 from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point with a degree in Biology. He went on to get his Master's at Florida Atlantic University earning his degree in Environmental Science in 2012. Matt did his thesis on bald eagles in the Everglades. His friends referred to him as "bird nerd" - birds were his thing. His first job in Florida was with U.S.G.S. He was currently working at Schoenoer Environmental.
Matt loved the outdoors and was such a free spirit. He went out on a limb to move to Fort Collins to discover his life. Matt loved any kind of nature, whether it was water, woods or mountains. He took every opportunity to be outside - anything outdoors, he did it. Every weekend he was in the mountains. Matt grew up hunting with his dad, grandpa, uncle and friends. He was the youngest member of the "County Line Gang." He continued to carry on the tradition while hunting in the Colorado mountains.
Matt was an outgoing and sociable guy. He made many friends wherever his travels took him; often friendships were made over a Craft beer.
Matt was a very handy, kind hearted, genuine, caring, smart, compassionate and silly man.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Michelle Hanson and Jaclyn (Joshua) Sullivan; nieces, Olivia Sullivan and Amelia Sullivan; maternal grandmother, Louise Loew; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Loew; paternal grandparents, Evander and Marvelene Hanson; and an uncle, Dale Hanson.
The best way to honor Matt is to plant a tree, recycle or to do something to better planet Earth.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, March 10; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with Rev. James Lucas officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020