|
|
Matthew Larsen
Egg Harbor - Matthew Larsen, 48, of the Village of Egg Harbor, took his own life on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer for several years from which he had gained substantial remission. However, the massive immunotherapy he had undergone produced a serious side effect on his brain called Capgras Syndrome, a very frightening series of hallucinations which may have become an incentive for his suicide.
Matt graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa with a B.A. in English, and became one of the nation's experts in cyber technology. He was most recently employed by Carbon Black, a cyber security firm near Boston, Massachusetts.
He is survived by his wife, Maren; parents, Lars and Judy Larsen; three brothers, Chris, David, and Peter; two sisters, Jeanette and "Coke"; and several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor Matt's life will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Bay Lutheran Church in Ellison Bay with Pastor Jim Honig officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Casperson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Sister Bay, Wisconsin is assisting the Larsen family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Matt may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 18 to July 21, 2019