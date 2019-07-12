Services
Wichmann Funeral Home
537 North Superior Street
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 739-1231
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Schaut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew M. Schaut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew M. Schaut Obituary
Matthew M. Schaut

Combined Locks - Age 45, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Matt was born on June 6, 1974 to Donald Schaut and Mary McWey in Green Bay. On November 6, 2010, he was united in marriage to Jessica Demerath. Matt enjoyed watching the Packers, riding his motorcycle, camping, grilling and Door County. Most of all Matt relished spending time with his family and friends. Hazel and Finley will miss dad and his famous chicken on the grill.

Matt is survived by his wife, Jessica, children; Hazel and Finley, his father Donald Schaut, his mother Mary McWey, his brother Jason Schaut, mother and father-in-law, Linda and Jerome Demerath, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Amanda (Joe) Muthig, Jared Demerath, Leighann Demerath, and Holly Demerath, nieces and nephews; Olivia, Ryan, Nicholas, Morgan and Brody, grandmother Corrine McWey, grandmother-in-law Theresa Holinbeck and other relatives and friends.

The funeral liturgy for Matt will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 410 W. Lawrence St., Appleton. A time of visitation will be held on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wichmannfargo.com. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the TICU at Froedtert Hospital. Also, a special thank you to Mike, Jamie and the staff from the Dewey Center. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Matt's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wichmann Funeral Home
Download Now