Maureen Malcolm
De Pere - Maureen Jane (Bromberk) Malcolm, age 79, of De Pere, formerly of Niagara, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 at Unity Hospice. She was born November 11, 1939 in Iron Mountain, MI to the late Anthony and Agnes (Zaidel) Bromberk.
Maureen dedicated her life to God, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own. Besides raising her two children on her own, she took care of her disabled brother for 23 years, took in her father in the later years of his life, and helped care for her granddaughter, Calyn. Her friends and relatives describe her as strong, loving, compassionate, generous, and selfless. She was an inspiration, a mentor, a beautiful soul, a guardian angel on earth, and had the faith to move mountains. Maureen truly touched the lives of everyone with whom she came into contact in her daily life, in her long career as a dental hygienist, and in her involvement with the Catholic Church.
Maureen is survived by her children Michael and Jill; grandchildren Erin, Craig and Calyn; sister Dolores Cavenaugh; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Anthony and Agnes; sister Joan; and brother Roger.
Mike and Jill would like to thank the staff and volunteers at St. Vincent Hospital, Rennes Health Center and Unity Hospice for the care and support given to both Maureen and her family during her short battle with cancer. Despite the diagnosis, Maureen remained positive and upbeat, and she touched the lives of many of her caregivers with her compassion, humor, and stories during her final days.
Family and friends may gather on November 16, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere beginning at 9:00am until 10:45am, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00am, Fr. Matt Faucett officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Maureen's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019