Maurice L. Tilot
Green Bay - Maurice L. Tilot, 80, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at a local hospital with his family at his side. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 21, at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Wednesday, May 22, at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St., from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. A full obituary will be posted by Proko-Wall Funeral Home in the Monday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019