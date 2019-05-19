|
Maurice "Maurie" Tilot
Green Bay - Maurice "Maurie" Louis Tilot, 81, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, his earthly journey as a disciple of Christ complete. Maurie was born February 12, 1938, to the late William and Mary (Kollross) Tilot on the family farm in Sugarbush, Wisconsin, the youngest of five children. His mother Mary passed away when he was 4 years old and William remarried Rose Servais, giving Maurie baby sister Sally and the Servais family.
Maurie graduated from Luxemburg-Casco High School in 1956 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, being honorably discharged in 1958. He was very proud of being a Marine and in his last days enjoyed singing the Marines' Hymn. In Maurie's own words, he "married the woman in blue in '62," Rita Tilkens, on the 4th of July, 1962, at St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Thus, began a life of love and laughter, children, family and friends, fun and dancing, and faith; what a wonderful example to their children.
Maurie was employed at Moore Business Forms as a purchasing agent from 1966 until his retirement in 2001 and served as Chairman of the Moore Credit Union for many years. Many lifelong friendships were created through the Moore and Credit Union families. Maurie was an active member of St. Mary's of the Angels Parish, serving as an usher and communion distributor, member of the Men's Club, and helping wherever and whenever the Parish had a need. He made a Cursillo in 1976 and was devoted to the Ultreya and Fourth Day group reunions and weekly Chapel Adoration, leading others to Christ in his quiet and humble way. He volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul for many years and was an 18-gallon blood donor. Serving others was a way of life.
Maurie was passionate about all things golf, and no month of the year was off limits for hitting the links. He was proud of his two holes-in-one and most days could be found at Ledgeview Golf Course in De Pere or riding his bike or walking on the East River Trail. Maurie and Rita enjoyed the UWGB Lady Phoenix basketball games and were longtime season ticket holders, enjoying the game and a bite to eat with friends, and for many years cheered on the Packers from Lambeau's Section 113, Row 57. Maurie was beloved "Grandpa Moe" to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and nothing made him happier than attending their activities and life events, including Baptisms and weddings, graduations, concerts and sporting events. He was so proud of their accomplishments and felt truly blessed to watch them grow. A visit would surely find Grandpa in his favorite jogging suit in the front window recliner, popcorn close by, and an offer to share a beverage and snack. He loved to give nicknames, and was known for his wit and one-liners, called "Moe-isms" by his children. He sure made us laugh! Birthday parties, nights on the town and special occasions were always marked by Grandpa exclaiming "Let the Good Times Roll!"
Maurie is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rita. Daughter, Kay (Duane) Lenzen and their family: Laura (Kyle) Frome and children, Kember, Ava, Jade and Larken; Amber (Chad) Seubert and children, Marli, Logan and Kendall; Robert (Sara) Lenzen and their son, Wesley; Jennifer Lenzen; Melissa (Scott) White and children, Daulton, Bradyn, Maliyna and Mariyah; daughter, Crystal (Gene) Breitrick and their family: Rachel and her daughter, Lydia; Holly (Jamison) Waeltz and their son, Hunter; Alex (special friend Mykki); son, Tom (Sherry) Tilot and their daughter, Noel; son, Eric (Stacey) Tilot and their family: Tyler and his children, Silver, Karma and Emareya; Mitchell, who held a very special place in Grandpa Moe's heart and life, and his daughter, Maci; Oliver and Piper. He is further survived by siblings: Gerald (Marcella) Tilot; Jackie VanLaanen; Arlene Phillips; Ken (Shirley) Tilot; Sally (Allan) Borley and Angie (Marvin) Deterville; brothers and sisters-in-law: Tom (Sandy) Tilkens; Gordy Tilkens; Helen Tilkens; Terri (Keith) Prevost and Ray (Linda) Tilkens; many loving and caring nieces and nephews. Maurie is also survived by many, many friends, including lifelong friend, Herb Jossart; Allan and Eleanor Juza; Don and Jan Follett; Bruce and Marlene Larsen; special next-door neighbors for over 50 years, Carl and Carol Lewis and their family; and a special young lady, Katelynn Strebel.
He was preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Milton Greatens, Ray Phillips, Cy VanLannen, Carl and Penny Tilkens; goddaughter Mary Ellen Hermans; and great-nephew Nathan Tilot.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Tuesday. Parish wake service and family sharing at 7:00 pm Tuesday. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St. after 10 am until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Wednesday at the church with Fr. Tony Cirignani OFM, officiating. Burial in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Military honors to follow Mass. Online condolences may be sent to the Tilot family at www.prokowall.com.
Our dad endured his health issues these past few years with grace and dignity, never once complaining. When asked how he was doing, his response was always "I'm persevering." He is our hero, along with our mom, who supported him along this journey and was there every step of the way, loving and caring for her sweetheart, truly embracing, no matter how painful, "thy will be done." As dad ended every phone conversation, it's "Bye for now." We will miss him and love him forever.
