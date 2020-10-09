Mavis DarlingGillett - Mavis J. Darling, 90, beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend died September 17, 2020 at St. Mary's hospital in Green Bay. She was born on the Darling dairy farm in Pulcifer, Wisconsin on June 27,1930 to Vernon and Nora (Hansen) Darling. Mavis was preceded in death by her parents as well as twin sisters. She is survived by her brother, Dennis (Jean) Darling and a nephew Chad, plus many cousins and friends. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church where the celebration of her life will take place in 2021. Mavis's early life was spent on the Darling dairy farm just outside of Pulcifer, Wisconsin with her family, relatives and friends. She graduated from Bonduel high school in 1948 and then went to Green Bay where she had training as a long distance telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell telephone company. Her working career took her to Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh. While in Green Bay she often cared for 12 children of the Farah family whom she has remained close to ever since. She also cared for a longtime friend Helen Beckman. She retired in 1983 and moved back to the farm to live with her parents. They all moved to Gillett, in 1984 where she has since resided. In her family Mavis assumed the role of regular correspondent with all relatives and friends on their birthdays; thereby hearing and sharing the latest news from each of them. Anita Bush, Anna Mae Holl and Marion Hansen (all deceased) were close friends all of their lives. Mavis was active in Gillett with the Meals on Wheels program and especially caring for friends and neighbors. The family wishes to thank the staff of Bay of Suring Care Center, Suring for the care and compassion that they showed Mavis. Pastor Bill Gruenstern of Bethel Lutheran Church is helping the family with future graveside services, Kuehl Funeral Home, Gillett is honored to assist the family. Contributions may be given in Mavis' name to Bethel Lutheran Church Green Valley.