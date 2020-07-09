Mavis E. KobishopStevens Point - Mavis E. Kobishop, age 96, of Stevens Point, died July 1, 2020.Survivors include her daughters, Carol (Arnie) Mullenix, Freedom, WI, and Karen (Leonard) Kuhn, DePere, WI; 5 grandchildren: Marshall, Lisa (Jeff), Aaron (Julia), Ryan (Ashley), Kevin; 22 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; siblings Vilas Olson and Eleva Hajduk; nieces and nephews; and extend family and friends.A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Boston Funeral Home, in Stevens Point, WI. Visitation will precede the service 1 hr., beginning at 10:00 a.m.Safe social practice by guest and family will be observed; and attendance is based on your comfort level.