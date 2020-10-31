1/
Mavis Suring
Mavis Suring

Suring - Mavis H. Suring, age 97 of Suring, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hayes from 1 pm until the funeral service at 3 pm with Pastor Nick Buchholz officiating. Mavis will be interred at St. John Lutheran Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
