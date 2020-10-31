Mavis Suring
Suring - Mavis H. Suring, age 97 of Suring, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hayes from 1 pm until the funeral service at 3 pm with Pastor Nick Buchholz officiating. Mavis will be interred at St. John Lutheran Cemetery beside her husband. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.