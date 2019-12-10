|
|
Max M. Boerschinger
Suamico - Max M. Boerschinger, 80, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1939, in Green Bay to Matthew and Marie (Finnell) Boerschinger.
Max served in the United States Army. On June 25, 1966, he married Barbara Lemirande at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Oconto Falls. Max worked for 31 years at Paper Converting Machine Co. He owned and operated Max's Tree Farm in Suamico since 1973. Max was a Boy Scout leader in Suamico for many years, was a longtime member of SS. Edward and Isidore parish, as well as the Flintville Knights of Columbus.
He loved traveling, having spent winters in Arizona for the last 20 years; hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.
Max is survived by his wife, Barbara (Lemirande) Boerschinger; his children, Mark (Gayle "Chic") Boerschinger, Dale (Paula) Boerschinger, and Lisa (Scott) Sheppard; grandchildren, Tiffany (Taylor) Markiewicz, Brittany (Nate) Wallschleager, Jessica (Chase) Stoychoff, Michael Boerschinger, Matt Boerschinger (Miranda VanLannen), Peter Sheppard, and Lily Sheppard; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Beverly (Jim Mayre) Fleishman, Claudia Coopman (Sully), Marilyn (Greg) McCrossin, Dick (Devera), Lemirande, Roger (Debbie) Lemirande, Laurie (Steve) Fischer, Sandy (Bob) Gareis, Gerry (Jackie) Lemirande, Tim Lemirande, and Vernon Malchow; as well as 28 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Grant Sheppard; sister, Claire Malchow; parents, Matthew and Marie Boerschinger; and in-laws Carl and Loretta (Retz) Lemirande.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 12; followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, December 13, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at SS. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd.; concluding with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Max's name.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially Cheryl, Ashley and Nicole.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019