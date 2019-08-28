|
Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils
Green Bay - Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils, 89, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on June 11, 1930, to Henry and Bernadine (Manworing) Hermes. Jean was the youngest of her nine siblings and she loved sharing her memories of her childhood with us. When she was a young girl, she met a boy named Jacque Beaupre and he finally convinced her to marry him on September 6, 1949. Jean and Jack were blessed with five children that filled their lives with chaos and even more love. There was never a question of Jean's love and pride for her family - even if they tried to test it. Jean cared for Jack throughout his battle with cancer that he lost on January 6, 1982.
Jean never waivered from providing for her family, so she went to work outside the home at Diana Manufacturing. She enjoyed keeping in touch with her friends from there.
Maxine was blessed again when Marvin Monfils wiggled his way into her heart. They married on September 27, 1987 and shared 27 years together. She and Marv enjoyed travelling and spending time with her family. Marv preceded her in death on March 18, 2013.
Besides being highly proud of her family, Jean had a servant's heart. When she saw a need, it was easy for her to jump in. Jean volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul, at many of the nursing homes her siblings were at, and at St. Louis Catholic Church where she was a member for many years. Jean loved her friends at Parkway Highlands and was blessed to share many hugs, prayers and laughs for the last 17 years.
When we look back at Jean's life, we see a strong, faith-filled, silly, selfless and loving woman that taught us how to love. We were so blessed.
Jean will be missed by her five children, Catherine and Tom Beaupre-Smith, Jennifer Beaupre, James and Stephanie Beaupre, Sandy and Tom Fritschler, Debra and David Olejniczak; son-in-law, Dennis Eichhorst; ten grandchildren, Robert Davis, Christopher Drevs, Charlotte (Jason) Gillis, Amanda (Chris) Liebzeit, Matthew Drevs, Rebecca De Jardin (Jay Milward), Jacques Beaupre-Wolford, Trevor Beaupre, Ava Beaupre, Jesse Olejniczak; seven great-grandchildren, Adrianna Jean, Halle, Jack, Isabell, Chloe, Vivian and Oliver; brother-in-law, Wilmer Monfils; sister-in-law, Margaret Monfils; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was greeted at Heaven's gates by her husbands, Jacque and Marvin; her daughters, Jacqueline Eichhorst, JoAnne Beaupre and Linda Monfils; and eight siblings, Harriet, Marie, Ellen, John, Rita, Ray, Margaret and Lillian.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29 followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, N8726 County Line Road in Dykesville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
We are thankful for the care given to Jean by the staffs of the 4th and 8th floors and Emergency Department of St. Vincent Hospital and to Father Bob Renier for his prayers. We are most thankful to her daughter, Jenny for her selfless care and attention.
To honor Jean, please see how blessed you are.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019