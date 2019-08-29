Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
N8726 County Line Road
Dykesville, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
N8726 County Line Road
Dykesville, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Monfils
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils Obituary
Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils

Green Bay - Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils, 89, passed away Monday, August 26.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29 followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, N8726 County Line Road in Dyckesville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now