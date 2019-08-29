|
Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils
Green Bay - Maxine Jean Beaupre Monfils, 89, passed away Monday, August 26.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29 followed by a Parish Wake Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Louis Catholic Church, N8726 County Line Road in Dyckesville, from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019