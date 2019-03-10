Services
Green Bay - Maxine Ruth Kinard, 90, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1928, in Green Bay to the late William and Ruth (Flavin) Maricque. On September 24, 1949, Maxine married Arnold "Arnie" Kinard. She lived, worked, and raised her children alongside her husband in Green Bay. In her youth she roller skated with the Bay Rollers. On Friday nights she helped her brothers at the family tavern serving and cooking fish. Later, Maxine worked her way up from a cook at St. Vincent Hospital to a Surgical Technician. She loved a good camp fire and enjoyed playing Rummikub. Maxine loved to fish and camp. In her 50's she started synchronized swimming, winning numerous medals and ribbons. After turning 70, she added gardening and kayaking to her many hobbies. She enjoyed kayaking right into 2018. Maxine was an active member at the YMCA and enjoyed many friendships there. She had a fondness for animals and enjoyed the love and companionship of the many pets throughout the years.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Mary (Mark) Brault, Tina (Mike Peters) Kinard, Fred (Jane) Kinard, and Julie VanDyck; grandchildren, Jason Brault, Rachel (Mat) Dean, Angela Arnoldi, David (Brooke) Terrabrio, Dustin (Juliann Geiger) Kinard, Dena (Gustavo) Rodriquez, Kristen (Bert) Johnson, Ryan Brault, Amanda (Brady LaTour) VanDyck; great grandchildren, Kayla, McKenna, Antonio, Tony, Diego, Raelynn, Aryona, Gary, Dominic, Harry, Colton, Lily, Dylan, Ethan and Rowan all of Green Bay. She is further survived by many other family and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Arnold "Arnie" Kinard, daughter, Janice Shimek; brothers, Bob (Betty) Maricque and Jim (Mary Jean) Maricque and sister-in-law, Elaine (Clarence) Greenawald.

Per Maxine's wishes, a private family gathering will be held in her honor. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. In honor of Maxine's love of animals the family encourages that you donate supplies, your time, or make monetary donations to your local animal rescue of choice.

The family extends their thanks to hospice for their wonderful care during Maxine's illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
