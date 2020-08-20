Maynard D. Destree
Green Bay - Maynard D. Destree, 83, Green Bay resident, passed away Monday August 17, 2020, from complications of Parkinson's Disease.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00-8:00 pm Friday, August 28. Visitation will continue on Saturday after 8:30 am at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 720 N. Baird St. until time of Mass. Memorial Mass 9:30 am Saturday at the church with Rev. Jose Lopez officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the Destree family at www.prokowall.com
.