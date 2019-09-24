|
Maynard Fields
Oconto - Maynard M. Fields, 81, of Oconto, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bellin Health Oconto Hospital. Maynard was born November 22, 1937 in Lena to the late Frederick and Laura (Fifield) Fields. He married Carol Winans on March 12, 1960. She preceded him in death on November 21, 2002. Truck driving was his favorite job because he was able to see most of USA.
Maynard is survived by two daughters, Penny (Douglas) Pierre, Susan Miller; a son, Paul "Fred" Fields; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty (Paul) Trepanier, granddaughter, Kimberly Trepanier, 10 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Gallagher Funeral Home, Oconto, from 10 AM to 12 Noon, Saturday, September 28, 2019. Memorial services will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Alwin officiating. Burial will be at Brookside Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gallagherfuneralhome.net.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019