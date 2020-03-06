|
Mearl "Mick" J. Maus
Green Bay - Mearl "Mick" J. Maus, 89, passed away with his family by his side, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, just one day shy of his 90th birthday. As he would say, "I am 89 years, 11 months and 28 days old". He was born on March 4, 1930 in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Eva (Basteyns) Maus. Mick graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948. He then went to serve in the U.S. Army from May 1951 until April 1953, during the Korean War. He was a former member of Duck Creek American Legion. On June 18, 1955, Mick married Rogene "Jean" Brunette at St. John the Baptist Church. They were looking forward to their 65th wedding anniversary this coming June.
Mick worked as an electrician and was a proud member of the #158 IBEW Labor Union for the majority of his career. He was a meticulous worker and was committed to various construction projects in the Green Bay area. Mick loved the outdoors, was an avid hunter and boater, and enjoyed spending time at and caring for his 40 acres of land in Spruce, WI. He took pride in maintaining his home and his yard to his high standards. He also enjoyed woodworking, especially creating custom decoys that he used for his duck hunting.
Family always came first for Mick and he was a dedicated son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He held high expectations for his family with a kind, loving heart. Mick's sense of humor served him well in raising his five daughters. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Jean; five daughters, Becky and John Woest, Lynn and Dave Boye, Sue Vaughan, Julie and Paul Plamann and Beth and Robb Wied; grandchildren, Ashley (Alex) Wichmann and Ian (Sarah) Woest, Garrett Boye, Emily (Ernest) Reynosa and Austin Vaughan, Megan and Katie Plamann, Evan and Claudia Wied; great-grandchildren, Jubilee and Fox Reynosa; two sisters-in-law, Doris Hussong, and Kathie Brunette; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers and sister-in-law, Larry Hussong, Carol and Les Gauthier, and Larry Brunette.
Per Mick's wishes, private funeral services and entombment took place at Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Emerald Bay and Unity hospice for going above and beyond expectations for Mick's care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020