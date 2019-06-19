Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM



Melanie Maine


Melanie Maine Obituary
Melanie Maine

Green Bay - Melanie Therese (Holmquist) Maine, 70, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10th, 2019 while visiting her son in Rochester, Minnesota.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to Christa McAuliffe Elementary School Library to establish the "Melanie Maine Reading Area" and may be sent directly to the school at: 2071 Emerald Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 19, 2019
