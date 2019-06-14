|
|
Melanie Therese Maine
Green Bay - Melanie Therese (Holmquist) Maine, 70, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 10th, 2019 while visiting her son in Rochester, Minnesota. She was born April 15, 1949 in Ladysmith, WI, daughter to the late William and Lorraine (Hassl) Holmquist. Melanie graduated from Servite High School in Ladysmith in 1968. She attended Mount Senario College and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education in 1972, Melanie graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a Masters degree in Special Learning Disabilities. On May 11, 1974, Melanie married Daniel Maine. Melanie began her career in the DC Everest School District where she taught for 7 years in the Special Education department. The family later relocated to Green Bay, WI where Melanie started teaching at Nicolet School in 1986. Melanie moved to Christa McAuliffe Elementary School when it opened in 1991 and continued teaching 2nd and 3rd grade until she retired in 2006. Teaching was Melanie's passion, she enjoyed engaging with students and making them laugh, she enjoyed teaching so much she continued substitute teaching through this past school year.
When she wasn't teaching, Melanie enjoyed spending time with friends and family, she was always the life of the party! She enjoyed spending time at her lake house up north, swimming and boating. When it got to the cold Wisconsin winter, she always looked forward to the 2 weeks she would spend on Anna Maria Island, FL. She was an avid Brewers, Packers and Badger fan, any close game you could be sure she would be texting her family! Melanie adored her 2 grandchildren, Jacob and Danny.
She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Dan; 2 children, Erin (Phil) Bartling, Bristol, WI; Mike Maine, Rochester, MN; 2 grandchildren Jacob and Danny Bartling; three brothers, Ken (Carolyn) Holmquist, Chattanooga, TN, Jim (Carol) Holmquist, Madison, WI, and Rick (Julie) Holmquist, Rochester, MN; nieces and nephews: Ally (Matt) Thomford, Alex (Alyssa) Holmquist, and Robin Holmquist; and grandnieces Blake Thomford, Madison Holmquist and grandnephew Jack Holmquist.
In addition to her parents, Melanie was preceded in death by infant granddaughters, Aurora and Isabella Bartling.
Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Green Bay, on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to Christa McAuliffe Elementary School Library to establish the "Melanie Maine Reading Area" and may be sent directly to the school at: 2071 Emerald Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019