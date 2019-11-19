|
|
Melissa Joy (Moes) Cota
August 23, 1966 - November 15, 2019
Melissa Joy (Moes) Cota will always be remembered for her smile, her passion for life, and her love for the people and pets around her. She will be missed forever and always.
Missy enjoyed spending time with her friends and neighbors in Silver Cliff, crafting, making tie blankets, building her she-shed, watching HGTV, cuddling with her dogs, hosting her family's holiday parties, shopping and going on girl's trips with her daughter, and spreading kindness to everyone she met.
She is survived by the love of her life, Jeremy, who together recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary, daughter Dana, son-in-law Derek, her brother David, nieces Jessica, Kaitie, Mykala, Morgyn, Madi, godchildren Joelle, and Jaydon, mother-in-law Connie, father-in-law Jerry, sister-in-law Jenelle, brother-in-law Joe, her dogs Mallie, Ruthie, and Megan, as well as many friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Dave and Sharon Moes.
Missy would have liked us to get together and show love to each other in our time of need and hurt. We will be gathering to celebrate her on Thursday, November 21st from 3-8PM in the Gospel Chapel Auxiliary building. From 3-5:30PM, there will be snacks, refreshments, and the opportunity to share memories. Her eulogy will be read at 6PM followed by the sharing of stories and memories. Yellow, Orange, and Purple are her favorite colors, let's wear those colors to remember her.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019