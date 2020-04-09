|
Melissa "Missy" Kruse
Green Bay - Melissa "Missy" Kruse, 51, went to be with the good Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was born on July 7, 1968 in Green Bay to the late Donald and Anne (Bartow) Kruse.
Missy was a 1987 graduate of Southwest High School. She worked for Rehab Resources at NEW Curative, now called Curative Connections. Missy had a passion for photography and worked for Camera Corner taking photos. She was an avid Packer fan and would often take photos of the game and give them to players. Missy also enjoyed scrapbooking and shopping.
Missy enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was well liked by everyone and will always be remembered for being a kind, selfless person who cared about others before herself. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church and had strong faith in the good Lord and expressed it in the way she treated others.
She is survived by her sister, Julie (Ricky Nelson) Alosi; brother, David (Sandy) Kruse; nieces and nephews, McKenzie Alosi, Amanda Alosi, Adam (Annie) Alosi, Aaron Alosi, Andy (Sarah) Wiemer, Karissa Kruse, Kasey Kruse, Karmen Kruse, Karson Kruse, and Kristina Kruse; cousins; other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
The family would like to thank the staff of 9th floor at St. Vincent's, Pastor Bob, the Oncology Staff and Unity Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Also to, Andra, Jane and Lorna for being the best of friends and the best of help to Missy when she needed it; running errands, household duties and taking her to appointments. The continued support, effort and time is greatly appreciated. The family also extends their appreciation immensely to Sue Cavallin for her countless hours and effort to care for Missy. There are not enough words to express how great full Missy's family is. Sue did everything and anything she could do for Missy, as she was a very, very special friend. The family is extremely thankful for all of the continued support from all of you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020