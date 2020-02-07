|
|
Melissa Schultz
Denmark - Melissa Sue Schultz, age 37, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Melissa was born on November 30, 1982, to Mary (Kinjerski) Schultz and the late John Schultz. She graduated from Denmark High School in 2002. Following graduation, Melissa attended Silver Lake College. After earning her degree in English, with a minor in Spanish, Melissa pursued a career in customer service.
Melissa was passionate about the arts. In her free time, Melissa enjoyed reading, listening to music, and attending live performances at the Weidner, Resch and the Fox Cities PAC, her favorite was Les Misérables. She loved going to movies with her mom. Her family will miss playing bingo with Melissa, and her sense of humor.
She is survived by her mother Mary (special friend Roger Recha), Green Bay; brother Ryan (Sarah) and their children, Colton and Godson Dylan, Luxemburg; brother Joe and his child, Jackson, Green Bay; brother Tyler (Amber) and their children, Madison and Bodie, Green Bay; and her grandmother, Jeanette Schultz, Denmark. She is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father, John Schultz; grandparents, Thomas and Joyce Kinjerski, and grandfather, Harold Schultz, as well as her uncles; Jim Schultz, Tom Kinjerski Jr, Charles Ouradnik, Don Brusky, Harry Bowman and Tony Estel.
Family and friends are welcome at Cotter Funeral Home-Denmark Chapel, 536 County Road R, Denmark, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 4:00pm until 7:30pm, with a prayer service at 7:30pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the funeral home from 9:00am until 10:30am, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at All Saints Catholic Church in Denmark at 11:00am with Fr. William O'Brien officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhomes.com.
After being challenged for many years with Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type II, Melissa is now at peace. Her family thanks the nurses of Unity Hospice and the nursing staff of Borneman Senior Communities. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Sue Wenzel, for the extraordinary love and care given to Melissa for several years. They would also like to thank her aunts for their help over the years with Melissa.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020