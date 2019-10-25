|
Melissa Skenandore
Green Bay - Melissa Rose Skenandore, 38, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2019. The daughter of Linda (Skenandore) Bateman was born in Milwaukee on August 12, 1981. On October 18, 2006, Melissa married Jesus Rosales Esparza.
She enjoyed gaming, watching movies, bowling, dancing and playing music. Melissa liked writing poems and reading mysteries, and obsessed over Micky and Minnie Mouse. Unfortunately, she was a Dallas Cowboy fan. Melissa loved joking around with her uncles and was always teasing her kids. She had a nickname for everyone. More than anything, Melissa loved spending quality time with her family.
Melissa is survived by her husband, Jesus; children Robert Skenandore, DonnaJean Rosales and Miguel Rosales; and grandson Little Bear. She is further survived by her parents, Brian and Linda Bateman; brother, Matthew; sister, Brittany; Grandma, Evelyn Skenandore; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jeff Eckhart; grandfather, Robert W. Skenandore; uncles David and Mike; cousin Stevie and other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at noon on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Deacon Bobby Doxtator will lead a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow at the Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. To send online condolences to the Skenandore family, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019