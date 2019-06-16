|
Melody Ann (Cherney) Jerabek
Denmark - Melody Ann (Cherney) Jerabek, 65, entered heaven on January 31, 2019, after battling a year long illness. A massive snowstorm in February forced everyone to stay safe and warm at home. We now invite ALL who knew her, to join the family at the SS. Cyril & Methodious Cemetery in the town of Eaton at 1:00pm, Sunday, June 30, for the burial of her ashes, along with her father's, Adrian Cherney, 86, of Denmark. A Celebration of Life gathering with food will be held afterwards, just behind in the Eaton Town Hall. 3077 S. County Rd T, Green Bay, WI 54311.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2019