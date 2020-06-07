Melvin Gering
Amberg - Melvin "Chip or Tony" Gering, age 80 Amberg resident passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday June 6, 2020 at home. He was born to the late Melvin and June (Froelich) Gering December 28, 1939 in Green Bay. He married Judy Amenson June 28, 1985 in Green Bay. The Couple resided in De Pere where Melvin was employed by O&E Machine Corporation until retirement and moving to Amberg in 2005. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Melvin enjoyed wood working, gardening, fishing and raising Chickens. Surviving are his wife Judy two sons Christopher ( Analyn) Gering and Kenneth Gering, three daughter Terri (Joe) McElroy Shawn (Brian) Hussin, and Toni (Alan) Matzke, Several grandchildren and great-grandchildren also two sisters Sandy (Mike) Osborne and Susan (John) Woodke, Three brothers John (Mary) Gering, Peter (Jean) Gering and Gary Gering. Preceded in death by one daughter Jaqueline, one brother Robert and one sister Sharon. A special thanks to Terri, Christopher and Analyn also Unity Hospice. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Agnes Church in Amberg. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home in Crivitz assisted the family.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
