Melvin Hertzfeld
Appleton - Melvin "Mel" Hertzfeld, age 89, passed into the arms of his waiting Lord on October 10, 2020. He was born in Appleton, WI on the 28th of May 1931, son of the late Frederick and Marzelita (Daelke) Hertzfeld. Mel married the former Rose Marie Wenninger on the 22nd of May 1954 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Appleton, WI.
Mel worked at Miller Electric, Scolden Lox, and retired from Asten Johnson in 1993 being a wire weaver for 38 years. Mel was a long-time member of Bethany Lutheran Church and was an active volunteer there, being on the ushering staff for many years and helping at the Day Care center. He enjoyed volunteering with the Fox Valley Lutheran Summer Marching band and 4-H. He was a Grand Chute volunteer fireman for 22 years, enjoyed volunteering at the Weidner Center for 15 years, and loved traveling.
Mel is survived by his wife Rose; four loving children: Karon (Gregg) Nettekoven, children: Jeff (Sara) Karweick, Jill Karweick; Faye (Bruce) Wichman, children: Jessica (Ben) Banker, Erica (Cliff) Stephenson, Brian (Darcie) Wichman; Tom (Lorie) Hertzfeld, children: Evann Hertzfeld, Jennah (Fiance, Austin Kuderer) Hertzfeld; granddaughter: Kimberly Showalter, daughter of the late Holly Krueger; along with 14 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Ginny (Marv) Stenz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Bob (Noreen) Wenninger, Jim (Gail) Wenninger, and Ron Wenninger; sister-in-law, Ruth Hertzfeld Ziegler and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Krueger; a son-in-law Leslie Karweick; siblings: Ray Hertzfeld, Lois (Gary) Kilby; in-laws: Josephine and Edward Wenninger, Bud (Pat) Wenninger, and Jean Wenninger.
A private family service will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church and burial at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Mel's service will be live streamed at 10 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 on the Bethany Lutheran Church Facebook page www.facebook.com/bethanyappleton
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Mel's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation, Bethany Christian Education Association Fund, or the Bethany Kitchen Fund would be appreciated.
The family would like to thank the nurses and technicians at Fresenius Dialysis Center of Kaukauna and Appleton for the loving 2 ½ years of care and support for Mel. We also would like to thank Southern Care Palliative and Hospice nurses for the loving support and care through this difficult time.