Melvin "Mel" Hockers
Greenleaf - Melvin Raymond "Mel" Hockers, 78, Greenleaf, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in De Pere to the late Edward and Angie (Bresnick) Hockers on January 30, 1941. He is a graduate of De Pere High School and NWTC. After school, Mel served his country in the United States Navy. On April 20, 1963 he married Mary Nella Cavil in De Pere. He worked for 36 years as a mechanic with Fort Howard Paper Mill. Mel is a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Greenleaf. He enjoyed traveling, playing cards, going fishing and puttering around in the yard.
Mel is survived by his loving wife, Mary; children; Susie (Jeff) Okrasinski, Gary (Debbie) Hockers, Gina (Arlyn) Bauer and daughter in law, Brenda Hockers, grandchildren; Alexandria (Matt) Nitke, Elyssa (Caleb Nett) Okrasinski, Lacy (Jenna) Okrasinski, Andy Hockers, Tony Hockers, Katie (Jordan) Kugel, Tiarra (Shane) Gustin, Travis Hockers, Kayla (Ricky) Erickson and Melanie Dimick, eight great grandchildren and two on the way. He is further survived by his brothers and sisters; Edna (Larry) Carter, Elaine (Ray) Haen, Eunice (Gary) Hudson, Patrick Hockers, Patricia Hockers and Rita (Harold) Rottier, sisters in law; Carol Hockers and Judy Hockers, brothers and sisters in law; Richard Cavil, Anita (Leo) Kerkhoff, Randy (Doris) Cavil, June (Steve) Schuchart, Betty (Tom) Rottier, Diane (Leroy) Rukamp and Jerry (Norma) Cavil, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Mel in death are his son, Steven Hockers, his parents, Edward and Angie (Bresnick) Hockers, brothers; Joseph Hockers and Gerald Hockers, father and mother in law, David and Dorothy (Keyser) Cavil and sister in law, Rosemary Cavil.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Friday, July 26 beginning at 4:00PM and will conclude with a parish prayer service at 7:30PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, July 27, at St. Clare Catholic Church-St. Mary Greenleaf site, 2212 Day Street from 9:30AM to 10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Mel at 11:00AM at the church with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 24 to July 26, 2019