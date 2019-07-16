|
Melvin J. "Mel" Albers
Howard - Melvin J. "Mel" Albers 97, Howard resident, formerly of Allouez, died unexpectedly Monday morning July 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. Mel was born to the late Octavia (Barrett) and John Albers on August 24, 1921. He attended SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School in Green Bay and was a 1940 graduate of Green Bay East High School. He was anxious to reunite with his wife of 76 years, Annette G. "Ann" (Hessel) Albers, who preceded him in death on February 22, 2018. They were married on November 20, 1941, at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral.
Mel served in the U. S. Army Air Corps from July 24, 1943 to December 12, 1945, achieving the rank of corporal. He was trained as an aircraft mechanic on several WWII aircraft. Mel continued his love of flying into civilian life by getting his private pilot's license shortly after the war. He owned several airplanes over the years and enjoyed cross-country flying, especially his many fly-in fishing trips to Canada. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting especially deer hunting trips out West, often accompanied by Ann. Mel and Ann put countless miles on their motor home and motorcycle wintering in Florida for many of their later years. Mel was a carpenter/millwright by trade and could build or fix anything. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #617 for over 60 years. One of his most treasured trips was his 2010 Old Glory Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
Mel is survived by his seven children: Dan (Mary) Albers, Appleton; Joe (Kathy) Albers, Krakow; Chris (Gary) Foisy, East Falmouth, MA; Tim (Barb) Albers, Green Bay; Alane Albers, Green Bay; Laurie (Jim) Alger, Sobieski; and Karla (Tom) Zimdars, Sobieski; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Annette G. Albers (Hessel); two sisters: Sr. M. Benedicta Albers and Arlene (Joe) Agamaite; three brothers-in-law: Francis (Mary) Hessel, Warren (Nancy) Hessel, and Jim (Darlene) Hessel.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friends may also call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Avenue, on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the church, with the Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.
Mel's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Brookview Meadows, Howard, for their loving care of Mel "The Joke Man". He always called them family, and indeed they are.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 16 to July 17, 2019