Melvin J. Radeke
Green Bay - Character. Storyteller. Pride of Country. These are just a few things that will come to mind when you think of Mel Radeke.
Melvin Joseph Radeke was born on May 12, 1931 in Estherville, IA. Son of the late August and Mildred (Peterka). Mel spent his early years in Mitchellville, Iowa with brothers (deceased) Vernon, Gene and Wayne. There were countless memories and lifelong friendships that were made in this small Iowa community. It was also where the legendary double date with close friend, Gary Stravers, led Mel to his beloved wife of 56 years, Jean (Greve). If you know Mel, you know the story. Mel graduated from Mitchellville High School in 1948. He enlisted in the US Navy and served as an Electronics Engineer 2nd Class during the Korean Conflict.
When Melvin came home from the service, he "attended" Iowa State. He always said Jean was the brains of the family. But with his electronics experience Melvin had incredible job opportunities, and chose to work for a little company called IBM. He was able to turn his knowledge and communication skills into 32 years of service working both as a Customer Engineer and later a Field Manager. Mel was a frequent blood donor and used to joke that he bled blue. IBM took the family to Des Moines, New York and finally to Green Bay in 1967 where the family lived first in Allouez. The empty nesters later moved to Hillside Heights in Bellevue. They hit the neighbor jackpot. A wonderful group of people who were more like family to Mel and Jean.
Despite early health issues, Mel was always active. He was involved in the lives of his three children. Whether swim meets, pine wood derby, softball games or the various school events - he was there. He also enjoyed golfing whenever possible. He taught his son, Kirk, to golf at an early age and they even created the "Northwoods Golf Outing" which continues today. The trophy, a chickadee mounted on top of a golf ball, was carved by Mel. Many good times were shared over the years traveling around Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Mel enjoyed golfing so much that he even adopted a Wilson 4 ½ wood as a cane after his stroke. It worked perfect for him, however, he could never get any of his physical therapists to share his enthusiasm. But even more than helping him stay balanced, it was yet another way to strike up a conversation with a stranger. Whether it be at Festival, the bank or the YMCA.
One of Mel's biggest accomplishments was building his family's northern Wisconsin cottage. Appropriately called "the Radeke's Piece of the Rock". Many times were shared on Lake Lucerne. Fishing, skiing, tubing, and of course all those campfires. It's also where Mel taught his oldest son, Monte, the basics of sailing. A tradition he continues at his home in California.
Mel was fortunate to retire in his 50's. There would be more travel with Jean, more golfing and more fishing at Smoothrock Camp in Canada with his Iowa friends. But he would also need a project. So he called on his good friend, Don Peterson, who had a hobby of bird carving. And the rest is history. Bird carving became Mel's passion. Jean was his partner in perfecting the colors and mountings, but Melvin had an incredible talent which even brought World Champion Awards in Ocean City Maryland.
As time marched on, his carvings gave him a source of conversation. They became tools to encourage others. He spoke at schools and various venues sharing his message of having a positive attitude and belief in yourself. One of his favorite phrases, "Success comes in CANS, not cannots".
Mel's later years brought more challenges. But he always looked for the positive. He continued his art, even publishing a beautiful book of his carvings. He made the great decision to join the Eastside YMCA where he made a new army of friends. He was lucky to have met another member and fellow vet, Rob Wymann. Rob encouraged Mel to sign up for the Honor Flight, an experience that he deeply cherished.
Mel was a man of many talents. And yes, he had his shortcomings. Although he could talk for hours, he found it difficult to put his thoughts on paper. In those times, he often called his favorite daughter, Mindy. He knew she would help him come up with just the right thing to say. I hope he approves of this, my last gift to him.
Melvin Joseph Radeke died February 21. He will be missed by his children Monte Radeke (Carolyn) of Santa Barbara, CA, Kirk Radeke (Sue) of Green Bay, WI, and Mindy Nord(Steve) of Germantown, WI.
his grandchildren: Mason, Marisa (Brent), Leah, Carmen, Carly, Dylan
great Grandchildren: Sofia and Gianni
Services for Melvin have been postponed due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. This information will be updated once services have been rescheduled. Thank you for your understanding during this challenging time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020