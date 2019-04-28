|
Melvin K. Krull, age 68, of Green Bay passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born on July 8, 1950 in Green Bay the son of the late Kenneth Krull & Vera (Pionek) Krull-Henry. Melvin proudly served our country in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Melvin is survived by his brother, Ervin (Lois) Krull of Green Bay, two nieces: Heather Krull of Pittsburgh, PA; Heidi Krull of Milwaukee; and many cousins.He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Krull and step-father, Walter Henry.
To hold to Melvin's wishes no services will be held.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019