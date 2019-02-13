|
|
Melvin Karcz
Green Bay - Melvin Roger Karcz, joke teller, card player, veteran, and handyman, died peacefully February 10, 2019, at a local hospital. Born to the late Victoria (Bluma) and Leo Karcz on December 13, 1941, during a blizzard on the family's farm in Maple Grove, Mel was one of nine children. The memories he made picking rocks, bailing hay, and going crabbing with his own children on the family farm were those he cherished most.
Serving as a commander for a local VFW post was one of Mel's greatest accomplishments. He was incredibly proud of his time in the U.S. Air Force, which took him around the world and included serving during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he spent more than 20 years as a technician with Xerox, where he made many lifelong friends.
Anyone who came in contact with Mel surely heard one of the countless jokes he was always ready to tell. No matter what challenges came his way, Mel relied on his sense of humor to carry him through. A near-fatal car crash, spinal meningitis, and renal cancer were no match for his spunk and positive outlook. He made the nurses smile until he couldn't smile any longer.
Despite his life's challenges, Mel found joy in so much. Farming, fishing, and playing cards were a few of his favorite pastimes. He was a devoted Bumpa to his grandchildren, Raelee and Abram. He relied on his Dremel tools to fix whatever needed fixing.
Mel is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Susan (Prokopovitz) Karcz; his daughters: Heather (Richard Zuehlke) Karcz, Suamico, and Katie (Scott) Eastman, and their children: Raelee and Abram, Green Bay; four brothers: Raphael (Carol) Karcz, Barrington, IL, Alvin (Jo Ann) Karcz, Anchorage, Alaska, James (Helen) Karcz, Shawano, and Roger (special friend, Joannie) Karcz, Krakow; two sisters: Geraldine (James) Egnarski, Pulaski, and Barbara Jensen, Chino, CA; one sister-in-law, Kay Kettleson, White Potato Lake; Susan's siblings: James Prokopovitz, Curtiss, Peter Prokopovitz, Pulaski, Mary (Tom) Holewinski, Pulaski, Ann (Gregg) Mroczynski, Pulaski, Jane (John "Beau") Nowak, Pulaski, Laura Johnson, Angelica, Beth (Mark) Hansen, Sobieski, and Amy (Neal) Holewinski; Hofa Park; nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jerome "Joe" Karcz, one sister and brother-in-law, Judith (Tony) Ditscheit; and brothers-in-law, George Walejko, Richard Jensen, and Mark Johnson.
Friends are invited to gather with the family on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 9:00-11:00 a.m, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave.). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the church, Fr. Scott Valentyn presiding. Burial will take place in the spring in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery, Pulaski.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2019