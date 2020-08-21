1/1
Melvin L. (Mel) Ramsden
Melvin (Mel) L. Ramsden

Palm Springs, CA - Melvin (Mel) L. Ramsden, age 78, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home in Palm Springs, California. Mel was born on May 26, 1942 in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He was the son of Wesley and Dorothy Ramsden, and was the eldest of three brothers. He spent his childhood in Fort Dodge and graduated from Fort Dodge Senior High school. Throughout his adult life, he was employed in sales before becoming self-employed in real estate before his retirement. He moved to Green Bay, WI, in 1992 where he met and married Jeanne Krouth in 1993. In 1999, they began spending the winter months in Palm Springs which became a second home. They enjoyed golfing and meeting new friends, and loved traveling both in the US and abroad.

Mel was an avid Drum Corp enthusiast. He was a member of the Fort Dodge Lancers Drum and Bugle Corp when he was younger, and he carried that passion with him throughout his life. He also had a love of singing and performed in various organizations including St. Norbert's Collegiate Chorale.

Additionally, Mel loved to fly. He obtained his pilot's license when he was younger and renewed it again when he was in Green Bay. He spent many hours at the hanger with his pilot friends and counted those as some of his happiest moments.

Mel will be dearly missed by his wife, Jeanne, as well as his children Kurt, Kristi and Jamie, stepchildren Cameron and Daanen and five grandchildren. He will also be missed by a host of additional family and friends.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
