Melvin Leiterman
SUAMICO - Melvin Leiterman, 91, longtime Howard/Suamico resident, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his six sons. He was born on November 30, 1928 to George and Stella (Roskom) Leiterman. He married Joyce Kuske on July 3, 1948. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2003. They were lifelong members of St. John the Baptist Parish in Howard.
He was employed at Alwin Manufacturing for over 35 years. He, along with Joyce, enjoyed watching their six sons participate in sports, playing cards and fishing on Pioneer Lake. He was a founding member of the Bay Port Booster Club and for over 40 years ran the scoreboard for Bay Port Football. He also coached in numerous Howard youth baseball programs.
Mel is survived by his six sons, Dennis (Mary), Wayne (Becky), Dick (Cheryl), Larry (Lorrie), Bruce, and Mike; grandchildren, Adam (Vania) Leiterman, Lindsay (Pete) DeMarzo, Tonia (Todd) Mooren, Joe (Anna) Leiterman, Amy (Alan) Neumann, Kristin (Luis) Calle, Brent (Alison) Leiterman, Eric Leiterman, Vanessa Leiterman, and Nate Leiterman; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ella, Parker, Hudson, Jordy, Harper, Xavi, Niko, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Amelia; in-laws, Orville (Mary Lee) Kuske, Marion (Norbert) Calewarts.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Tom; granddaughter, Alexandra Leiterman; siblings, Rosella (Roy) Sconzert, Orville (Dorothy) Leiterman, and sister-in-law Virginia Kuske.
Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
. You are welcome to send any cards of condolence to Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313 (make sure you put the family's name on the outside of the envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Leiterman family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their wonderful care; and neighbors Gordon and Kim Kendall for always being there for Mel.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the Bay Port Athletic program.