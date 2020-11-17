1/1
Melvin Leiterman
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Leiterman

SUAMICO - Melvin Leiterman, 91, longtime Howard/Suamico resident, peacefully passed away at his home on Friday, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his six sons. He was born on November 30, 1928 to George and Stella (Roskom) Leiterman. He married Joyce Kuske on July 3, 1948. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2003. They were lifelong members of St. John the Baptist Parish in Howard.

He was employed at Alwin Manufacturing for over 35 years. He, along with Joyce, enjoyed watching their six sons participate in sports, playing cards and fishing on Pioneer Lake. He was a founding member of the Bay Port Booster Club and for over 40 years ran the scoreboard for Bay Port Football. He also coached in numerous Howard youth baseball programs.

Mel is survived by his six sons, Dennis (Mary), Wayne (Becky), Dick (Cheryl), Larry (Lorrie), Bruce, and Mike; grandchildren, Adam (Vania) Leiterman, Lindsay (Pete) DeMarzo, Tonia (Todd) Mooren, Joe (Anna) Leiterman, Amy (Alan) Neumann, Kristin (Luis) Calle, Brent (Alison) Leiterman, Eric Leiterman, Vanessa Leiterman, and Nate Leiterman; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ella, Parker, Hudson, Jordy, Harper, Xavi, Niko, Charlotte, Benjamin, and Amelia; in-laws, Orville (Mary Lee) Kuske, Marion (Norbert) Calewarts.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son, Tom; granddaughter, Alexandra Leiterman; siblings, Rosella (Roy) Sconzert, Orville (Dorothy) Leiterman, and sister-in-law Virginia Kuske.

Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held. Online condolences are welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com. You are welcome to send any cards of condolence to Pfotenhauer Funeral Home, 1145 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, WI 54313 (make sure you put the family's name on the outside of the envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Leiterman family.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Unity Hospice for their wonderful care; and neighbors Gordon and Kim Kendall for always being there for Mel.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be made to the Bay Port Athletic program.





Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATION SERVICES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved