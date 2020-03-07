|
|
Melvin Nooyen
Pulaski - Melvin A. Nooyen, 91, Pulaski, died Friday, March 6, 2020, with his family at his side. The son of Henry and Adele (Wierschke ) Nooyen was born October 4, 1928, in Green Bay.
He met Geraldine Jacobs when the two of them stood up together for two weddings and decided to tie the knot themselves on October 9, 1948. They enjoyed 67 years of a wonderful marriage. They began their farming journey in Scray's Hill and, soon after in 1955, purchased a farm in the Pulaski area. They called the family business "Nooyen Farms" and raised their twelve children on the farm. Melvin also worked at Liebmann Packing Company and Charmin Paper Company for many years.
Melvin and Gerry enjoyed traveling all over the world; especially their trips to Hawaii and New Zealand. Melvin was a big fan of professional wrestling and watching Westerns. He also enjoyed playing cards with his siblings. He loved to take a Gator ride into the woods and surprise Gerry with a fresh-picked bouquet of flowers.
Melvin is survived by ten children: Michael Nooyen, Pulaski, Patrick (Patsy Gauthier) Nooyen, Suring, Gerald (Kathy Johnson) Nooyen, Pulaski, Roger Nooyen, Pulaski, Clayton (Pauline) Nooyen, Bonduel, Richard (Marilyn Linzmeier) Nooyen, Pulaski, Robert (JoAnn) Nooyen, Seymour, Nancy (Gary) Nooyen-Wade, Pulaski, Melvin Jr. (LeAnn) Nooyen, Pulaski, and Tammy (Aaron Niespodzany) Nooyen, Seymour; 33 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Raymond (Joyce) Nooyen, Marvin (MaryAnn) Nooyen, Joyce White, Henry John (Janice) Nooyen, Darlene (Richard) Stedl, Diane (Charles) Harper, Janet Estey, Bernard Nooyen, and Ruben Nooyen; sister-in-law, Marilyn Nooyen; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine, on April 29, 2016, and two sons: Milton and Albert Nooyen; one grandson, Jeremy Nooyen; siblings: Edna, Elliot, Dorothy, Clarence, and Kenneth Nooyen, Bernice Beck, Shirley Liebeck; sisters-in-law: Lola and Karla Nooyen; brothers-in-law: Floyd White, Wally Beck, James Garsow, and Brandon Estey.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family requests, NO FLOWERS please.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020