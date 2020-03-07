Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Nooyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Nooyen


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Nooyen Obituary
Melvin Nooyen

Pulaski - Melvin A. Nooyen, 91, Pulaski, died Friday, March 6, 2020, with his family at his side. The son of Henry and Adele (Wierschke ) Nooyen was born October 4, 1928, in Green Bay.

He met Geraldine Jacobs when the two of them stood up together for two weddings and decided to tie the knot themselves on October 9, 1948. They enjoyed 67 years of a wonderful marriage. They began their farming journey in Scray's Hill and, soon after in 1955, purchased a farm in the Pulaski area. They called the family business "Nooyen Farms" and raised their twelve children on the farm. Melvin also worked at Liebmann Packing Company and Charmin Paper Company for many years.

Melvin and Gerry enjoyed traveling all over the world; especially their trips to Hawaii and New Zealand. Melvin was a big fan of professional wrestling and watching Westerns. He also enjoyed playing cards with his siblings. He loved to take a Gator ride into the woods and surprise Gerry with a fresh-picked bouquet of flowers.

Melvin is survived by ten children: Michael Nooyen, Pulaski, Patrick (Patsy Gauthier) Nooyen, Suring, Gerald (Kathy Johnson) Nooyen, Pulaski, Roger Nooyen, Pulaski, Clayton (Pauline) Nooyen, Bonduel, Richard (Marilyn Linzmeier) Nooyen, Pulaski, Robert (JoAnn) Nooyen, Seymour, Nancy (Gary) Nooyen-Wade, Pulaski, Melvin Jr. (LeAnn) Nooyen, Pulaski, and Tammy (Aaron Niespodzany) Nooyen, Seymour; 33 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; his siblings: Raymond (Joyce) Nooyen, Marvin (MaryAnn) Nooyen, Joyce White, Henry John (Janice) Nooyen, Darlene (Richard) Stedl, Diane (Charles) Harper, Janet Estey, Bernard Nooyen, and Ruben Nooyen; sister-in-law, Marilyn Nooyen; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine, on April 29, 2016, and two sons: Milton and Albert Nooyen; one grandson, Jeremy Nooyen; siblings: Edna, Elliot, Dorothy, Clarence, and Kenneth Nooyen, Bernice Beck, Shirley Liebeck; sisters-in-law: Lola and Karla Nooyen; brothers-in-law: Floyd White, Wally Beck, James Garsow, and Brandon Estey.

Friends are invited to gather with the family from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski. Entombment will take place in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.

The family requests, NO FLOWERS please.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -