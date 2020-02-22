|
|
Melvin "Mel" Radeke
Green Bay - Melvin "Mel" Radeke, 88, of Green Bay, beloved husband of the late Jean (Greve) Radeke, departed this life on February 21, 2020 in Menomonee Falls.
He is survived by three children: Monte (Carolyn) Radeke, Kirk (Susan) Radeke, and Mindy (Steve) Nord.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 2 - 4 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A sharing of memories with full military honors will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, March 22nd.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020