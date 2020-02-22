Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Radeke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin "Mel" Radeke

Add a Memory
Melvin "Mel" Radeke Obituary
Melvin "Mel" Radeke

Green Bay - Melvin "Mel" Radeke, 88, of Green Bay, beloved husband of the late Jean (Greve) Radeke, departed this life on February 21, 2020 in Menomonee Falls.

He is survived by three children: Monte (Carolyn) Radeke, Kirk (Susan) Radeke, and Mindy (Steve) Nord.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 28th from 2 - 4 PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A sharing of memories with full military honors will follow at 4 PM at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published on Sunday, March 22nd.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now