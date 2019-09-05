|
Mercedes B. "Merc" Zak
Green Bay - Mercedes B. "Merc" Zak, 92, died Tuesday, September 03, 2019. She was born July 23, 1927, in Bay Settlement to Leonard and Nora (Gerondale) Herman.
Merc was one of the first woman to work at Bay Ship in Sturgeon Bay as a welder during World War II. On June 1, 1946, she married Anton S. Zak at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay Settlement. He preceded her in death on September 22, 2000. Merc was a devoted wife and homemaker until her children were grown and she then worked at Green Bay Canning until the company went out of business. Her favorite thing to do was spoiling her grandchildren.
Merc is survived by her children, Mary (Donald) Vertz, Gerald (Maxine) Zak, David (Pamela) Zak; nine grandchildren, Theresa (Chad) Grady, Lynette (Eric) Petasek, Chad (Jennifer) Vertz, Heather Babik, Tony (Beth) Vertz, Jenny Vertz and fiancé Josh, Davis (Katie) Zak, Melissa Zak, Billie Jo (Mike) Havinga; her great-grandchildren, Brittany, Kayley, Sidney, and Jackson Grady, Elizabeth and Jaymes Petasek, Alyssa, Brandi, Ethan and Kaleb Babik, Abby and Carmen Vertz, Dominic and Toby Vertz, the new son of Davis and Katie Zak; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Herman, Jane (Zak) Maufort, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tony; her parents; grandchildren; Michael Zak, Patrick Zak, Candi Zak, and great-grandson Ty Babik; sister, Geneva (Frank) Spitzer; brothers, Orby (Joyce) Herman, Urban Herman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Marie) Zak, Edward (Martha) Zak, Leo (Agnes) Zak, Philip (Bernadine) Zak, Martin (Alice) Zak, Flavian (Marian) Zak, Joseph Zak, Sebastian Zak, Gertrude (Edward) Frommholz, Martha (James) Powers, Anna (George) Simons, Margaret (Gardner ) Orstead.
Friends may call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Saturday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, at the church, with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. On-line condolences may be given to the Zak family by going to www.prokowall.com.
Special thank you to all staff of Old Fellows Nursing Home for their loving care of Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019