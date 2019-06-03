Services
Mercedes M. Maloney

Green Bay - Mercedes M. Maloney, 89, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, with family at her side.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., On June 5, from 4:00 p.m until 8:00 p.m. with the VFW Womans Auxillary Post 9677 and Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Dr., on June 6, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg. Burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 3 to June 5, 2019
