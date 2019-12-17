|
Meredith Keon
Pulaski - On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Meredith Kay Keon passed away at the age of 67. Meredith was born on April 5, 1952 in Green Bay, WI to Donald and Dorothy (Randall) Keon. She graduated from Green Bay East High School in 1970. The mother of Heather Dawn Wiltzius and Jason Robert Wiltzius.
Meredith was preceded in death by her father, Donald, her mother, Dorothy, 3 brothers James, Vance (Jack), and Donald Keon.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Wiltzius, her son Jason Wiltzius, daughter in law Mary Wiltzius. Grandchildren- Iesha and Aaron Arcand, Bailey Wiltzius and Fiancee' Bethany Beherns and Elizabeth Wiltzius. 6 great grandchildren- Hunter, Aiden, Axel, Reid, Athena and Henry. 2 brothers Richard ( Dick) Keon and Wayne Keon. 4 sister in laws Liz Keon, Mary Keon, Nancy Keon and Jeanne Keon, 5 nieces, 11 nephews and several fur babies.
Meredith enjoyed her time with friends going on trips, going out to eat and sitting around for wine time. When her children were young she enjoyed going up north to Crivitz, WI. Meredith retired from Humana Health Insurance after many years of service.
A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer of 2020 in Crivitz, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, 2019