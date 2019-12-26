|
|
Merle J. Gilson
Algoma - Merle Gilson, 90, Algoma, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 unexpectedly at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. He was born May 28, 1929 in Green Bay to Edward and Lorraine (Piton) Gilson.
While Merle was in the Luxemburg High School he and his brother worked for the Green Bay Packers as a grounds keeper and taking care of the equipment when the Packers practiced in Dyckesville. His fondest memory was shaking hands with Curly Lambeau and attending the "Ice Bowl". Merle played football while attending Luxemburg High School. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army January 4, 1951 and served over in Black Forest, Southern Germany with the Occupational Troups. He was honorably discharged Dec. 18, 1952 and moved to Algoma. He worked at the US Plywood in Algoma until he retired at the age of 62.
Merle married Rita Boulanger October 31, 1950 at St. Peter's Church in Lincoln.
Merle enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He tried to attend all the grandchildren's sporting events, watching all types of sports on TV and traveling with his wife, Rita.
Merle is survived by his wife, Rita of 69 years, three daughters Linda Yunk, Algoma; Sandy Zima, Algoma; and Karen (Tim) Johnson, Foster City, MI; five grandchildren Norie Yunk (friend Darren Williams), Nichole (Lea) Todd, Natalia (Travis) Cox, Eli (Taylor) Johnson and Austin Johnson; five great-grandchildren Evan Idso, Jane and Juliet Todd, Johnny Cox and Grayson Johnson; one sister-in-law Carol Gilson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson Noah Johnson, son-in-law Jack Yunk, two brothers Garland (Doreen) Gilson and Leland Gilson, one sister Marie (Lawrence) Boulanger.
Family and friends may call St. Mary Catholic Church, Monday December 30, 2019 from 8:30 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
The Gilson family wants to give a special thank you to Brian and Jim Boulanger, Merle Colburn, the Algoma Rescue and Algoma Police Department for all the times they helped out Merle at his home.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Merle's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020