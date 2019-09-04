|
Merlin P. Sisel
Green Bay - Merlin P. Sisel, 82, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born December 6, 1936, in Luxemburg to William and Lucille (Colle) Sisel. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Merlin married Marlene E. Steffel and the two owned and operated a dairy farm in Pilsen.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene; four children, Michele (Robert) Stuehler, Mary (Jeff) Zellner, Marie (Jim) Gnas and Michael (Lisa) Sisel; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandchild, one great-grandchild and two brothers.
No formal services will be held. Merlin will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Pilsen. Proko-Wall Funeral Home assisted the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019