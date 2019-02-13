|
Merril Little
Sturgeon Bay - Merril "Brownie" Little, 94, of Brussels, passed away on February 10, 2019, at Anna's House in Sturgeon Bay. He was born October 12, 1924, in Morgan Siding, Wisconsin to Louis and Hilda (Miller) Little. Brownie served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II in the Pacific theatre.
On Aug. 22, 1951, he married Anita K. Kerscher in Maplewood. She preceded him in death on Aug. 10, 2004. For many years Brownie worked as an electrician and was a member of local #158.
Brownie was proud to be a life-long, enrolled member of the Stockbridge Munsee Tribe. He enjoyed routine trips to the reservation to visit family and friends. Brownie will always be remembered as being a terrific father, fun loving, good hearted, and having a great personality and being a "people" person.
He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and helping out neighbors and friends. During his life, Brownie touched a lot of peoples lives with his kindness towards others.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda (Joseph) Smith, Brussels; Kay (Karl) Seitz, Sturgeon Bay; Yvonne (Eric) Haberli, Sturgeon Bay; five grandchildren, Todd and Eric Smith, Jessie (Jeremy) Kodanko, Brandon and Renae Bastar; three step-grandchildren, Lisa Haberli, Gina (Mark) Felhofer, Andrew Haberli; four great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Matthew, Grace, and Ryan; one sister Karen Wyveen; three step-sisters, Muriel, Sherry, and Susan. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers, and sisters.
Funeral services with veteran honors will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 14, 2019, at St Francis & St. Mary Parish in Brussels with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Forbes Funeral Home and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A prayer service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019