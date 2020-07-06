Merrill VanHandel

Merrill Van Handel
Howard - Merrill Arnold Van Handel, 96, Village of Howard, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born August 5, 1923 in Little Chute to Peter A. and Rose (Blaha) Van Handel. He was the oldest of eight siblings of which there were six boys and two girls. Merrill attended and graduated from Little Chute High School (St. John's). During World War II at the age of 19 he joined the US Navy, training at Farragut, Idaho and Northwest University Evanston, IL, and the Naval and Marine Armory in Los Angeles, CA. Merrill was assigned to the Fifth Amphibious Force South Pacific. He was also assigned to the flagship for task forces 71.3. During combat operations in the Solomon and Mariana's Saipan, Merrill was awarded two Bronze Battle Stars. While in Luzon, Philippines, Merrill was able to meet his brother, Richard at his combat area.
Merrill received his honorable discharge in 1946, having served three years. Merrill attended and graduated from St. Norbert College, Class of 1950. He then attended Marquette Law School for one year.
Merrill's employment over the next several years was mainly in the insurance industry. Merrill retired in 1987.
On June 21, 1958, he married Marion Green. Together they raised their three sons, David, Paul and Mark. Merrill enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, even through his 90s. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family, telling stories which grew more colorful with each telling while sipping a glass of his favorite whiskey. He was very proud of his time in the Navy during World War II. Those stories of the storms at sea, big battleship guns shelling islands and young men going ashore to fight and die for their country were always of a more serious nature of course. He recently enjoyed Father's Day with his family. But, it's time to continue your journey now. Here's to wishing you a happy voyage home. Set Sail! You are free, Anchors Aweigh, my boy, Anchors Aweigh.
Merrill is survived by his wife, Marion; his children, David (Bobbi) Van Handel, Paul Van Handel, Mark (girlfriend, Riki Breitsprecher) Van Handel; grandchildren, Kristen (Samuel), Tyler, Gabrielle, and Jacob; his siblings, Richard, Dolores, Joyce, Ivol, and Donald; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gordon and Jerome Van Handel.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Merrill's name.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, Saturday July 11, from 9 to 11 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am, with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Merrill Van Handel's family and they will be forwarded on.