1/1
Merrill VanHandel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Merrill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Merrill Van Handel

Howard - Merrill Arnold Van Handel, 96, Village of Howard, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born August 5, 1923 in Little Chute to Peter A. and Rose (Blaha) Van Handel. He was the oldest of eight siblings of which there were six boys and two girls. Merrill attended and graduated from Little Chute High School (St. John's). During World War II at the age of 19 he joined the US Navy, training at Farragut, Idaho and Northwest University Evanston, IL, and the Naval and Marine Armory in Los Angeles, CA. Merrill was assigned to the Fifth Amphibious Force South Pacific. He was also assigned to the flagship for task forces 71.3. During combat operations in the Solomon and Mariana's Saipan, Merrill was awarded two Bronze Battle Stars. While in Luzon, Philippines, Merrill was able to meet his brother, Richard at his combat area.

Merrill received his honorable discharge in 1946, having served three years. Merrill attended and graduated from St. Norbert College, Class of 1950. He then attended Marquette Law School for one year.

Merrill's employment over the next several years was mainly in the insurance industry. Merrill retired in 1987.

On June 21, 1958, he married Marion Green. Together they raised their three sons, David, Paul and Mark. Merrill enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing, even through his 90s. He mostly enjoyed spending time with family, telling stories which grew more colorful with each telling while sipping a glass of his favorite whiskey. He was very proud of his time in the Navy during World War II. Those stories of the storms at sea, big battleship guns shelling islands and young men going ashore to fight and die for their country were always of a more serious nature of course. He recently enjoyed Father's Day with his family. But, it's time to continue your journey now. Here's to wishing you a happy voyage home. Set Sail! You are free, Anchors Aweigh, my boy, Anchors Aweigh.

Merrill is survived by his wife, Marion; his children, David (Bobbi) Van Handel, Paul Van Handel, Mark (girlfriend, Riki Breitsprecher) Van Handel; grandchildren, Kristen (Samuel), Tyler, Gabrielle, and Jacob; his siblings, Richard, Dolores, Joyce, Ivol, and Donald; and many other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Gordon and Jerome Van Handel.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up in Merrill's name.

Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, Saturday July 11, from 9 to 11 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am, with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of Merrill Van Handel's family and they will be forwarded on.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved