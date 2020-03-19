|
Merwin Dashnier
Green Bay - Merwin Dashnier, 91, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at New Perspective Senior Living. He was born on July 15, 1928, in Green Bay to Philip and Ruth (Vander Veren) Dashnier.
On Sept. 12, 1959, Merwin was united in marriage to Nancy Atkins at St. Willebrord Catholic Church in Green Bay. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish.
Merwin enjoyed reading and learning, woodworking, photography, and trips to Hawaii.
He is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Brian Nighorn, Green Bay; Barbara and Michael Martin, Suamico; Julie and James Beauleau, Howard Suamico; six grandchildren, Joseph (Christina), Angela (Larry), Jacob (Samantha), Ashley (Joel), James (Libby), Christina; 12 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Jordan, James, Morgan, Jessalyn, Mason, Madeline, Kennedy, Presley, Ronan, Travis, and Alice; and two brothers, Gerald and Dean Dashnier.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; and sister-in-law, Darlene Dashnier.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020