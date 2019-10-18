|
|
Michael A. "Mike" Mayer
Green Bay - Michael A. "Mike" Mayer, 71, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his home. He was born December 14, 1947 in Medford, WI to William and Arlyle (Brost) Mayer.
Mike graduated from Green Bay Southwest High School and started his education at UW-Platteville until he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Germany in the Redeye Missile Systems during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1970. Upon his return, he continued his education and earned his Associates Degree in Finance and his Bachelors Degree in Business in 1991. Mike started his career at ITT Thorpe and mainly was employed with Kellogg/Associated Bank from 1975 thru 2003. Mike retired in 2009.
Mike married Alice Budzinski on August 28, 1971, at St Philip's Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. They had one son, Zachary.
Mike was a member of Green Bay West Side Lion's Club and served as Treasure, Vice President and President of the Club and was a Melvin Jones Award recipient. He filled his retirement with Champs racing at Road America Elkhart Lake, hunting, woodworking and fishing. Mike loved to host the Mayer Family and Friends Annual Christmas Party.
Mike is survived by his wife, Alice; his son, Zak (Amy) Mayer; granddaughter, Zoe; his Mother, Arlyle Mayer; nine siblings, Randy (Margaret) Mayer, Leon (Margret) Mayer, Patricia (Norbert) Bries, Mary Beth (David) LaHaye, Mark Mayer and Karenna LaMonica, Paul (Janice) Mayer, Stephen (Eunice) Mayer, Rodney (Patricia) Mayer, Barbara (Steven) Brown; ten siblings-in-law, Mary Joosten, Alex (Lea) Budzinski, Dorothy Handrick, Margaret Dorshorst Zimmerman, Theresa (Roger) Peters, Michael (Jan) Budzinski, John (Donna) Budzinski, Edward (Diane) Budzinski, Leonard (Sue) Budzinski, Richard (Joanne) Budzinski; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is further survived by lifelong friend, Mike (Ann) Bauer; friends, Keith and Sally Pickard, Phillip and Becky Daugherty and Andrej Marfoldy.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Mayer; parents-in-law, Alex and Madlin Budzinski; infant sister, Margaret Mary; brothers-in-law, Eugene Joosten, Warren Handrick, Darwin Dorshorst and Robert Zimmerman.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9 to 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The Mayer family extends their gratitude to Dr. Dan Lemkuil and Dr. Hassan Tahsildar and the staffs of Bellin Health Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic. Thank you to the compassionate staff of Aurora At Home Hospice and the many family and friends for their visits.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wisconsin's Lions Camp - Lion's Pride Program - 3834 Cnty Rd C, Rosholt, WI 54473.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019