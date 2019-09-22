|
|
Michael A. Stevens
Green Bay - Michael A. Stevens, 73, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 surrounded by family.
Michael was born on May 19, 1946 in Green Bay, WI to the late Rex A. Stevens and Florence V. (Gleason) Stevens. He attended St.Willebrord grade school, graduated Class of 1965 from East high school and obtained his degree in 1974 from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, cum laude and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 1997 with high honors.
Michael was proud to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1965. He was aboard the U.S.S. Oriskany and also the U.S.S. Hornet as part of the navigation team which played an integral role in retrieving the astronauts during the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon.
He married Anne M. (Widi) Stevens on the first day of spring March 21, 1970. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Eric, Catherine and Melissa while sharing just under 50 years of marriage.
Michael was a lifelong learner who always enjoyed new hobbies but had a special passion for photography and computers. He was known for his quick wit, patience and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved spending time with family and adored his six grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Anne; 3 children, Eric (Erin) Stevens, Catherine (Chad) McDermott, and Melissa (Aaron) Poulos; six grandchildren (his sweeties), McKenzie and Madelyn McDermott, Brooke and Allison Stevens, Donovan and Violet Poulos; brothers, John (Gwen) Stevens, Dale Stevens; Nephew, Justin (Molly) Stevens and cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents: John D. (Gladys) Gleason, father, Rex and his mother, Florence; In-laws, Edmund and Emilie Widi; sisters In-law Judith Leonhard and Lois Boschaert.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at St. Willebrord Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM with full military honors to follow. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions of Green Bay has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019