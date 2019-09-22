Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Willebrord Parish
Green Bay., WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Willebrord Parish
Green Bay., WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Stevens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Stevens


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Michael A. Stevens Obituary
Michael A. Stevens

Green Bay - Michael A. Stevens, 73, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2019 surrounded by family.

Michael was born on May 19, 1946 in Green Bay, WI to the late Rex A. Stevens and Florence V. (Gleason) Stevens. He attended St.Willebrord grade school, graduated Class of 1965 from East high school and obtained his degree in 1974 from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, cum laude and Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in 1997 with high honors.

Michael was proud to serve his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1965. He was aboard the U.S.S. Oriskany and also the U.S.S. Hornet as part of the navigation team which played an integral role in retrieving the astronauts during the Apollo 11 mission that landed on the moon.

He married Anne M. (Widi) Stevens on the first day of spring March 21, 1970. Together, they raised three wonderful children, Eric, Catherine and Melissa while sharing just under 50 years of marriage.

Michael was a lifelong learner who always enjoyed new hobbies but had a special passion for photography and computers. He was known for his quick wit, patience and his kind and compassionate spirit. He loved spending time with family and adored his six grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Anne; 3 children, Eric (Erin) Stevens, Catherine (Chad) McDermott, and Melissa (Aaron) Poulos; six grandchildren (his sweeties), McKenzie and Madelyn McDermott, Brooke and Allison Stevens, Donovan and Violet Poulos; brothers, John (Gwen) Stevens, Dale Stevens; Nephew, Justin (Molly) Stevens and cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents: John D. (Gladys) Gleason, father, Rex and his mother, Florence; In-laws, Edmund and Emilie Widi; sisters In-law Judith Leonhard and Lois Boschaert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at St. Willebrord Parish in Green Bay. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 AM with full military honors to follow. Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions of Green Bay has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now