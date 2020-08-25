Michael Allen Stanhope



Gillett - Michael Allen Stanhope, 57, (formerly of Black River Falls WI) passed away peacefully on Thursday August 20, 2020.



Michael was born December 30, 1962 to Harley D. and Beverly A. (Guy) Stanhope. Following graduation Michael went to work in construction and continued in that field, throughout his life. Michael was owner Operator of several construction companies with Christopher and Nicholas Wold in Gillett, Wi.



Michael was married to Cheryl Conant and they had one son Korey A. Stanhope. Along the way Michael met Laurie Wold his 'life partner'. Michael was a very avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed many things outdoors including camping, riding ATVs, UTVs and everything FORD.



Michael was the most kind-hearted man who would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone, he will be sadly missed by all!



Surviving Michael are Laurie Wold and her two stepsons Jason Linder and Andrew Wold; his two sisters Brenda (Gary) Hintz, Deberra (Robert Bloczynski) Randals; his nephews Marshall Hintz, Michael Randals Jr.; his nieces Heather Kitzman, Kimberly Randals and his very special cousin Troy Schaller.



Michael was preceded in death by his son Korey Stanhope; his parents Harley and Beverly Stanhope; his grandparents; and Christopher Wold his longtime friend and business partner in 2011.



Funeral services for Michael will be Saturday August 29, 2020 at 11:30 AM at the Buswell Funeral Home, 106 S. 2nd Street in Black River Falls. Pastor Bryan Wold will officiate with burial to follow the service at St. Columskill Cemetery south of Black River Falls on Hwy 27 just past Co. Rd. O. Michael will be taking his last ride in his FORD truck to the cemetery accompanied by Clay Notz, Troy Schaller, Michael 'Spanky' Randals, Jason Linder and Kim 'Rudy' Rudolph. Friends may call on the family during a Visitation 1-1/2 hours prior to the service, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the funeral home. A Reception will follow the graveside services at the "400 Club" in Millston.



In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are preferred.



The Buswell Funeral Home in Black River Falls is serving the family, (715) 284-2525.









